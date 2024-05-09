Media find out details of Polish government’s Council for Cooperation with Ukraine

The Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, established under the Polish government, will have five thematic working groups and meet several times a year.

Source: Ukrinform, citing a source in the Polish government, European Pravda reports

Details: Ukrinform has information that the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine under the Polish government will include the following thematic groups:

Group on Diplomatic Affairs, which will, in particular, prepare international conferences in support of Ukraine;

Group to support Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of self-government;

Group on humanitarian cooperation with Ukraine, in particular in the fields of culture and history;

Group for economic cooperation and contacts with business;

Branch group of the Council in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship bordering Ukraine, which will deal with cross-border cooperation.

The source told Ukrinform that the Council will meet two to three times a year to discuss Ukrainian-Polish relations and will serve as an advisory body to the Polish prime minister. The body has no Ukrainian analogue.

The creation of the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, a public body that will deal with bilateral relations and reconstruction, was announced in April of this year.

The Council is headed by Pawel Kowal, the Commissioner for the Restoration of Ukraine in the Polish government. The former Polish ambassador to Ukraine and member of the Sejm was appointed the Polish government`s commissioner for Ukraine's recovery at the beginning of the year, after Prime Minister Donald Tusk came to power.

