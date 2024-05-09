All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media find out details of Polish government’s Council for Cooperation with Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 21:39
Media find out details of Polish government’s Council for Cooperation with Ukraine
Ukrainian and Polish flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, established under the Polish government, will have five thematic working groups and meet several times a year.

Source: Ukrinform, citing a source in the Polish government, European Pravda reports

Details: Ukrinform has information that the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine under the Polish government will include the following thematic groups:

Advertisement:
  • Group on Diplomatic Affairs, which will, in particular, prepare international conferences in support of Ukraine;
  • Group to support Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of self-government;
  • Group on humanitarian cooperation with Ukraine, in particular in the fields of culture and history;
  • Group for economic cooperation and contacts with business;
  • Branch group of the Council in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship bordering Ukraine, which will deal with cross-border cooperation.

The source told Ukrinform that the Council will meet two to three times a year to discuss Ukrainian-Polish relations and will serve as an advisory body to the Polish prime minister. The body has no Ukrainian analogue.

The creation of the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, a public body that will deal with bilateral relations and reconstruction, was announced in April of this year.

The Council is headed by Pawel Kowal, the Commissioner for the Restoration of Ukraine in the Polish government. The former Polish ambassador to Ukraine and member of the Sejm was appointed the Polish government`s commissioner for Ukraine's recovery at the beginning of the year, after Prime Minister Donald Tusk came to power.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poland
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Poland
Poland calls for EU to coordinate actions concerning Russian agents
Polish aircraft scrambled at night again due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
Russian army deserter detained while trying to illegally enter Poland
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: