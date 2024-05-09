All Sections
Hungarian Prime Minister supports China's "peace plan" for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 21:45
Hungarian Prime Minister Vikror Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, has said during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Budapest on 9 May that he supports the so-called Chinese peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Orbán's words at the press conference, quoted by the Hungarian pro-government portal Origo 

Details: Speaking about Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister reiterated that "Europe is on the side of war today".

According to him, Budapest is the only exception, as it "calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks and supports all international efforts to achieve peace".

Quote: "We also support the Chinese peace initiative presented by Xi Jinping," Orbán added, later calling China "one of the pillars of the new world order."

Background:

  • We are referring to a document posted on 24 February 2023 entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis" (as Beijing calls Russia's aggression against Ukraine).
  • The statement, dubbed the Chinese "peace plan" in the media, consists of 12 points and calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, but does not contain specific steps. 
  • The day before, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Orbán to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which is focused on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

