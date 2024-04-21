Hungarian PM believes West is "one step away from sending troops to Ukraine"

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, says the West is one step away from deploying troops in Ukraine, but Budapest does not want a war.

Source: Orbán on his Facebook page, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán complained about the militarist sentiment that he says prevails in Europe’s policy.

"European leaders have dived deep into the war, they are treating the war like their own war and are waging it as their own war," Orbán noted, adding that initially the West was only going to supply Ukraine with helmets, but it then moved on to imposing harsh sanctions, supplying military aircraft, and sending billions of euros.

More details: Orbán stated that world wars are never called world wars right away.

Quote: "Money, money, weapons [are being supplied – ed.], but the situation is not improving; in fact it’s getting worse. We are one step away from the West sending troops to Ukraine. This is a whirlpool of war which could drag Europe down to the depths. Brussels is playing with fire.

We Hungarians know what war is. We’ve had enough of it. I am convinced that we must stay away from this war. This is not our war. We don’t want war, and we don’t want Hungary to become the plaything of great powers again. So we must advocate for peace – at home, in Brussels, in Washington, at the UN and in NATO."

Notably, the word "war" was used 17 times in this short post, and "world war" was used three times.

Background: Earlier this week, during a speech at an event in Budapest, Orbán accused European leaders of using "war logic" amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He has made a number of controversial statements about Ukraine, calling it a "protectorate" of the West.

Orbán also repeated his proposition that Ukraine should be a "buffer zone" between Russia and NATO countries.

