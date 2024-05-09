All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President of EU Parliament on Putin's "re-election": I see no legitimacy here

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 May 2024, 17:57
President of EU Parliament on Putin's re-election: I see no legitimacy here
Roberta Metsola. Photo: President's Office

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has commented on Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's "re-election", saying she does not see the legitimacy of the Kremlin leader there. 

Source: Metsola in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Metsola had been asked about her position on the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin as the re-elected "president" of Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I don't see legitimacy here," she said, without clarifying her position further.

Background:

  • The EU will continue to recognise Vladimir Putin as Russia's "president" because not all member states have reached a consensus on this issue.
  • The European Parliament, however, has taken a harsher position, adopting a resolution condemning the manner in which Vladimir Putin's sham re-election was conducted and calling for those elections not to be declared legitimate.

After the fraudulent "elections" in Russia, Putin lost his legitimacy as president of that country, so European Pravda no longer uses the term "president" to refer to this person. Here we justify and explain the importance of this change.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUPutinwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
EU
European Parliament President forecasts start of Ukraine's EU accession talks in June
Zelenskyy considers EU membership of Georgia and Belarus necessary
EU ambassadors take final step to provide Ukraine with funds derived from frozen Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: