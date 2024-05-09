President of EU Parliament on Putin's "re-election": I see no legitimacy here

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has commented on Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's "re-election", saying she does not see the legitimacy of the Kremlin leader there.

Source: Metsola in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Metsola had been asked about her position on the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin as the re-elected "president" of Russia.

Quote: "I don't see legitimacy here," she said, without clarifying her position further.

Background:

The EU will continue to recognise Vladimir Putin as Russia's "president" because not all member states have reached a consensus on this issue.

The European Parliament, however, has taken a harsher position, adopting a resolution condemning the manner in which Vladimir Putin's sham re-election was conducted and calling for those elections not to be declared legitimate.

After the fraudulent "elections" in Russia, Putin lost his legitimacy as president of that country, so European Pravda no longer uses the term "president" to refer to this person. Here we justify and explain the importance of this change.

