Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Poland has scrambled its aircraft during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Be advised that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country."

Background: Poland has regularly scrambled its aircraft during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine since February.

