All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 1 June 2024, 05:22
Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Stock photo: Polish Armed Forces

Poland has scrambled its aircraft during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Be advised that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country."

Advertisement:

Background: Poland has regularly scrambled its aircraft during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine since February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikewarPoland
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
missile strike
Fire breaks out at critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia due to Russian drone attack
Russians target port infrastructure in Odesa, 2 people injured
Ukrainian forces hit oil terminal and ferry crossing with Neptune missiles in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: