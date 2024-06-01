Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Saturday, 1 June 2024, 05:22
Poland has scrambled its aircraft during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 31 May-1 June.
Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)
Quote: "Be advised that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country."
Advertisement:
Background: Poland has regularly scrambled its aircraft during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine since February.
Support UP or become our patron!