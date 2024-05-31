All Sections
Russians target port infrastructure in Odesa, 2 people injured

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 31 May 2024, 22:53
port infrastructure of Odesa. Photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 31 May, the Russian military attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa, injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, the enemy struck Odesa. According to preliminary information, it was a ballistic missile carrying a cluster munition. Russian terrorists targeted port infrastructure.

Two people received shrapnel wounds: a 28-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man."

Details: According to Kiper, the victims were hospitalised in a state of moderate severity.

