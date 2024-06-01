All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian PM party ignores session on Russian cyberattack on Hungary's Foreign Ministry

Saturday, 1 June 2024, 12:46
Hungarian PM party ignores session on Russian cyberattack on Hungary's Foreign Ministry
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Members of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, the Hungarian Civic Alliance party, have decided not to attend a special session of parliament on the evening of 31 May dedicated to the Russian cyberattack on the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in 2022.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Hungarian news outlet 444.hu

Details: The Hungarian opposition parties convened the special parliament meeting. The main issues on the agenda were a cyberattack on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' information system and an initiative to call for the resignation of Tamás Sulyok, the President of the Republic, for alleged involvement in dubious land sales. 

Advertisement:

Hungarian parliamentary speaker László Kövér scheduled the meeting for 20:00 on Friday, but MPs from the ruling party announced in advance that they would not attend, as they considered it a "farce". Without them, the meeting would not have had a quorum.

Members of the opposition Momentum party published a photo of the half-empty parliamentary hall, with Russian flags in the seats of Fidesz MPs.

Background:

  • In May, Hungarian journalists received new documents proving that hackers linked to Russian intelligence services carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs systems more than two years ago and could have obtained valuable information.
  • After the first media reports about the attack in March 2022, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry and several politicians from the ruling Fidesz party denied the incident.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: