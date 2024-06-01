Hungarian PM party ignores session on Russian cyberattack on Hungary's Foreign Ministry

Members of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, the Hungarian Civic Alliance party, have decided not to attend a special session of parliament on the evening of 31 May dedicated to the Russian cyberattack on the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in 2022.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Hungarian news outlet 444.hu

Details: The Hungarian opposition parties convened the special parliament meeting. The main issues on the agenda were a cyberattack on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' information system and an initiative to call for the resignation of Tamás Sulyok, the President of the Republic, for alleged involvement in dubious land sales.

Hungarian parliamentary speaker László Kövér scheduled the meeting for 20:00 on Friday, but MPs from the ruling party announced in advance that they would not attend, as they considered it a "farce". Without them, the meeting would not have had a quorum.

Members of the opposition Momentum party published a photo of the half-empty parliamentary hall, with Russian flags in the seats of Fidesz MPs.

Background:

In May, Hungarian journalists received new documents proving that hackers linked to Russian intelligence services carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs systems more than two years ago and could have obtained valuable information.

After the first media reports about the attack in March 2022, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry and several politicians from the ruling Fidesz party denied the incident.

