Ukrainian government approves seizure of Odesa Oil Refinery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the compulsory seizure of PJSC Odesa Oil Refinery in the interests of the state.

Source: press service of Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) with reference to Pavlo Velykorechanin, Deputy Head of the Agency

Details: "The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the proposal of the national agency to compulsorily seize PJSC Odesa Oil Refinery in the interests of the state," he said.

Velykorechanin said that this decision allows for the compulsory seizure of the property of the Russian Federation and its residents. This concerns corporate rights in the amount of 99.5766% of the plant's shares and debt obligations, as well as 100% of the authorised capital of Energy and Gas Ukraine LLC.

