Russia used Su-57 fighters "a few times", this is reputational loss for Russia

The Air Force of Ukraine has reported that the destruction of a Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet is a powerful blow to Russia's air fleet, but the Russians have about 1,500 more aircraft.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesman for Air Force Command, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "During the entire period of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has used the aircraft (Su-57 – ed.) only a few times. Most of the time, we have seen it at a fairly significant distance from the line of contact and have seen it several times when it did use its guided missiles.

However, there was no evidence of systematic use, a close approach to the state border or the line of contact. The Russians, realising that this aircraft is worth billions of dollars, did not want to use it and put it in danger."

Details: Yevlash said that Su-57s had been spotted near the border with Ukraine, but the Russians were afraid to let them get closer because the loss of such aircraft means "image and reputational losses."

Meanwhile, the Russians have used it in the Black Sea area and near other borders, but not as often as the Su-34 or Su-35.

The spokesperson added that the destruction of the Su-57 is a powerful blow to Russia's aircraft fleet.

Yevlash said that Russia had about 1,500 more aircraft that could launch Kh-69 and Kh-59 cruise missiles, as well as guided bombs: "There are a lot of different aircraft in Russia – up to 1,500 aircraft that perform different combat missions. Of course, the destruction of one or two aircraft is also powerful."

Background:

Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that a cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet had been struck at the Akhtubinsk airbase in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine.

The Su-57 is a Russian cutting-edge fighter jet, capable of firing Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. Russia's Aerospace Forces have only a handful of these combat aircraft in service.

Later, DIU reported that it had information that two Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jets had likely been damaged in the attack on the Akhtubinsk airbase.

