Ukraine's defence minister discusses military aid, mainly F-16s, with Dutch counterpart
Monday, 10 June 2024, 19:55
The Dutch delegation to Ukraine led by Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren met with her Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov in Kyiv on 10 June and held negotiations concerning military cooperation.
Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Umierov discussed possible ways of armament procurement for Ukraine’s military needs and cooperation with the representatives of the Netherlands in the Ukrainian defence production sector.
The sides also mentioned the F-16 initiative, which is co-led by the Netherlands, as well as the current situation in the combat zone and Ukraine’s other military needs – specifically, 155mm-calibre ammunition.
Background:
- The Dutch defence minister’s visit to Ukraine was announced following her meeting with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
- Kajsa Ollongren was among the officials who urged some of Ukraine’s allies to lift the restrictions on the use of Western weapons on Russian territory.
- Later she stressed that the Netherlands would allow Ukraine to use the F-16 fighter jets the Netherlands will supply to strike targets in Russia.
