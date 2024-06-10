All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister discusses military aid, mainly F-16s, with Dutch counterpart

Monday, 10 June 2024, 19:55
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch delegation to Ukraine led by Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren met with her Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov in Kyiv on 10 June and held negotiations concerning military cooperation.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov discussed possible ways of armament procurement for Ukraine’s military needs and cooperation with the representatives of the Netherlands in the Ukrainian defence production sector.

The sides also mentioned the F-16 initiative, which is co-led by the Netherlands, as well as the current situation in the combat zone and Ukraine’s other military needs – specifically, 155mm-calibre ammunition.

Background:

  • The Dutch defence minister’s visit to Ukraine was announced following her meeting with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
  • Kajsa Ollongren was among the officials who urged some of Ukraine’s allies to lift the restrictions on the use of Western weapons on Russian territory.
  • Later she stressed that the Netherlands would allow Ukraine to use the F-16 fighter jets the Netherlands will supply to strike targets in Russia.

