Over 200 UAVs of various types attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 12 June 2024, 07:35
Over 200 UAVs of various types attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day
Destruction. Photo: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast 547 times on 11 June. Fifteen settlements came under Russian fire, but no civilians were affected.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that 206 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. In addition, 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Huliaipole were recorded.

Furthermore, the Russians used artillery to shell Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Myrne, Huliaipilske, Novokarlivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk 311 times.

There were 11 reports of residential buildings being damaged, but no civilians were affected.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastdrones
