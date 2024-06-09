Nearly 200 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past 24 hours

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 429 times on 8 June, targeting eight settlements but injuring no civilians.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: Ukrainian forces reported that 181 UAVs of various modifications attacked the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In addition, the Russians targeted Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka 13 times with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian forces launched 235 artillery strikes on the territory of the settlements of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka on Saturday, 8 June.

One report of a residential building being destroyed has been made. No civilians were injured.

