Ukrainian seaports double cargo turnover in May

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 12 June 2024, 15:25
Stock photo: Getty Images

Cargo turnover of Ukraine’s seaports in May 2024 amounted to 8.2 million tonnes, which is nearly twice the May figure of last year.

Source: Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

It is noted that as of the results of May 2024, Ukrainian seaports handled 8.265 million tonnes of cargo, which is almost twice the similar figure for 2023.

Cargo turnover through the Ukrainian corridor in May amounted to 6.7 million tonnes, including 4.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian agrarian products.

The press office adds that the leaders in cargo turnover are grain and ore cargoes – 5.3 million tonnes and 1.5 million tonnes respectively, compared to 3.5 million tonnes of grain and 241,000 tonnes of ore in 2023.

In total, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian ports have handled almost 46 million tonnes, compared to 26.6 million tonnes in 2023.

Background:

  • Over 9 months, 50 million tonnes of cargo were exported via the Ukrainian maritime corridor.

