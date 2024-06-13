Mine clearance machine tested in Ukraine, serial production to be launched

Ukrainian enterprise A3tech has conducted certification tests at the training ground for the DOK-ING MV-10 heavy mine clearance machine, assembled and partially localised in Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Economy Ministry

Details: After receiving the certificate, the manufacturing company will be able to establish serial production and provide higher-quality maintenance services, as the necessary base will be in Ukraine.

Quote: "Heavy mine clearance machines significantly accelerate the demining of territories and enhance the safety of personnel working in the field. They have proven their effectiveness in Kharkiv Oblast and the south of Ukraine.

Currently, 40% of the working parts for these machines are manufactured in Ukraine, and by the end of the year, this figure is planned to reach 100%," said Yuliia Svyrydenko, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The press office also reported that the MV-10 passed performance tests under conditions of compacted soil and sand. The mine clearance machine was also tested for its ability to clear areas of vegetation up to two metres high with a boot diameter of over 10 centimetres. During the durability test, the MV-10 withstood five detonations under the working organ equivalent to the TM-62M anti-tank mine.

The ministry also noted that A3tech has a preliminary order for the production of eight MV-10 mine clearance machines. Overall, the production capacity can reach up to 60 machines per year.

Currently, 17 DOK-ING MV-10 heavy mine clearance machines are operating in Ukraine.

For reference:

The DOK-ING MV-10 is a heavy mine clearance machine equipped with a dual working set: a chain mechanism and a milling cutter. It is capable of withstanding the detonation of an anti-tank mine. The machine is used for clearing areas of various types of mines and explosive devices. The MV-10 can clear up to 3,000 square metres of area per hour and can operate both on flat surfaces and slopes.

Background: The participating countries of the Ukraine Recovery Conference had increased their commitments to support humanitarian demining in Ukraine by over US$35 million.

