Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian attack on Ukraine

An aircraft.

Polish and allied fighter aircraft were scrambled due to a Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Х

Quote: "Be advised that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country."

Details: The military noted that "that was another very tense night" for Poland's entire air defence system due to the activity of Russia's long-range aircraft conducting strikes with cruise missiles and Shahed drones on targets located, among other places, in Ukraine’s west.

"All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been implemented. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is continuously monitoring the situation," the statement said.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts due to the missile threat on the night of 13-14 June.

Prior to that, late in the evening on 13 June, the Russians launched attack UAVs. It was also reported that Russian TU-22M3 and TU-95MS bombers had taken off.

