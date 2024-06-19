IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will support the construction of new power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (Khmelnytskyi NPP) and considers these intentions of Ukraine timely.
Source: Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, in an interview for Ukrinform
Quote: "We will support this. Again, this is what I have discussed with Halushchenko [Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine – ed.] and Kotin [Petro Kotin, Acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator – ed.]. We communicate on how the Agency can support these plans."
Grossi adds that the IAEA believes that "these are very timely plans".
"So, keep moving forward, independently of how the events will unfold in Zaporizhzhia [at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – ed.]," Grossi stressed.
Background:
The Ukrainian Parliament Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities adopted draft bill No.11146 on the layout, design and construction of power units No.3 and No.4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP (Kh3/Kh4).
To complete the construction of the Khmelnytsky NPP, it is planned to raise loan funds as well as Energoatom's own funds.
