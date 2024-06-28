Ukraine receives new high-voltage equipment from Energy Community organisation

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-run national energy company, has reported that it has received new high-voltage equipment from the Energy Community that will help Ukraine's power system recover from large-scale Russian strikes. [The Energy Community is an international organisation bringing together the EU and a number of non-EU neighbouring countries, to create an integrated regional energy market on the basis of a legally binding framework – ed.]

Source: press service of Ukrenergo

Details: Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, handed over shunt reactors valued at €4.4 million for Ukrenergo's substations to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo.

"This equipment was purchased using funds from the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, managed by the Energy Community. The Energy Community has provided €34.2 million in assistance to Ukrenergo since the beginning of the full-scale war. These funds have been used to purchase high-voltage equipment, including high-voltage transformers, batteries and specialised vehicles.

Shunt reactors are critical for regulating the voltage in the high-voltage network, which is one of the key tasks to ensure stable power grid operation after large-scale Russian attacks," Ukrenergo said.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Energy Community for their support and cooperation. Thanks to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, managed by the Energy Community, we are able to quickly repair high-voltage facilities after Russian attacks and prepare for the next heating season," Kudrytskyi said.

