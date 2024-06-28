All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry confirms destruction of Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Centre in Crimea on 23 June

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 June 2024, 21:37
Consequences of strikes on a military facility in Crimea on 23 June. Photo: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the defence forces destroyed a Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Centre during an evening missile attack on temporarily occupied Crimea on 23 June.

Source: Ministry of Defence on Facebook

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces continue to reduce the enemy's combat potential and capabilities. In particular, this week was marked by the destruction of the Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Centre in temporarily occupied Crimea, which is an important military component in the Russian satellite communications and navigation system."

Details: The ministry also reported the destruction of an Osa anti-aircraft missile system, a Su-25 attack aircraft and 2 BM-21 Grads by the Ukrainian defence forces last week.

Background:

  • A satellite has documented traces of fires at a Russian military facility in Vityne near the city of Yevpatoriia in Crimea where explosions occurred on 23 June.
  • OpenStreetMap shows that the 40th Separate Command and Measurement Complex (Deep Space Communications Centre), which is part of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, is located here. This is an important military unit within Russia’s space communications and satellite navigation system.

