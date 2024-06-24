Satellite images show consequences of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea

Aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea on 23 June. Photo: Skhemy

A satellite has documented traces of fires at a Russian military facility in Vityne near the city of Yevpatoriia in Crimea where explosions occurred on 23 June.

Source: Skhemy with reference to Planet Labs satellite images

Details: OpenStreetMap shows that the 40th Separate Command and Measurement Complex (Deep Space Communications Centre), which is part of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, is located here. This is an important military unit within Russia’s space communications and satellite navigation system.

Photo of the military facility in the village of Vityne on 20 May 2024. Photo: Skhemy

Photo of the military facility in the village of Vityne on 24 June 2024. Photo: Skhemy

Military expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi said Liana satellite surveillance and data collection systems, including Lotos and Pion-NKS satellites, are located at this centre. Pion-NKS uses active radiolocation for naval reconnaissance and data collection.

Khrapchynskyi added that the Russians may also be using this centre to control groups of satellites which "are designed to jam enemy satellites’ communications signals".

