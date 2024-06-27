Ukraine's Defence Ministry to revise standards of goods for Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has launched the process of changing the leadership and reorganising the Main Office for Logistics Development and Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Source: press service of Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: In addition, the press service noted that the Ministry of Defence's Procurement Policy Office initiated the creation of a collegial body tasked with organising the logistics development for the AFU. This body will review existing technical documentation and ensure the adoption of new standards aligned with NATO practices and standards.

Advertisement:

"Some of the technical specifications were developed several years ago and no longer meet the requirements of a major war. Our goal is to revise all specifications to enable as many local producers as possible to compete in tenders [held by] the State Logistics Operator and to supply the Armed Forces with high-quality logistics products," said Hlib Kanievskyi, Head of the Procurement Policy Office of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.

Background:

NGL.media, a Ukrainian anti-corruption centre, reported on the latest procurement of flasks for the Ukrainian military worth UAH 54 million (roughly US$1.3 million). These are simple flasks for drinking water. Procurement officials from Ukraine's Defence Ministry, operating through the State Logistics Operator, purchased these flasks for UAH 355 (around US$8.7) each. It was discovered that these flasks were Chinese-made replicas priced three times higher than their actual cost. In contrast, Ukraine's National Guard recently acquired flasks from a Ukrainian manufacturer for UAH 198 (about US$4.8) each.

Investigation project Nashi Hroshi noted that representatives of the Central Office for Development and Support of Material Supply of the Ministry of Defence are to blame for the high price of Chinese-made items. This is the unit that devises technical aspects for the contractors it needs.

