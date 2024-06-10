All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Dutch defence minister arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – photo

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 10 June 2024, 16:43
Dutch defence minister arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – photo
Kajsa Ollongren. Photo: Shmyhal on Facebook

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal reported that a meeting with Ollongren took place in Kyiv, during which he thanked the Netherlands "for their support in strengthening Ukraine's air defence".

Advertisement:
 
Kajsa Ollongren and Denys Shmyhal. 
Photo: Shmyhal on Facebook

Quote from Denys Shmyhal: "I praised the Dutch-led initiative to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems in collaboration with partners. We are also looking forward to the quickest possible delivery of the F-16 aircraft, which will help protect [Ukrainian] people and infrastructure," he added.

The parties also discussed joint defence production, technology exchange, the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Kajsa Ollongren is known to be among the officials who called for restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons to be lifted.

Later, she stressed that her country would allow Ukraine to use the F-16 fighter jets the Netherlands will supply, including for strikes on targets in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NetherlandsUkraineMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine claims he was poisoned

Trump criticises Ukraine aid package at Republican Party meeting

G7 agreed on US$50 billion for Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – Italian PM

Ukraine and US sign 10-year security agreement

Ukraine signs security agreement with Japan

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit – photo

All News
Netherlands
Netherlands to build combat vehicles and Patriot systems for Ukraine jointly with other EU countries
Netherlands will not restrict Ukraine's use of F-16s to strike targets in Russia
Netherlands announces initiative to supply Ukraine with Patriot system
RECENT NEWS
23:51
Zelenskyy comments on China's intentions to promote its "peace plan" for Ukraine
23:44
Ukraine's security agreement with US to be submitted to Congress, it will be legally binding
23:07
Zelenskyy: Agreement with US contains provisions for supply of Patriots and F-16 jets
22:43
Commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine claims he was poisoned
22:19
Russian Central Bank temporarily suspends trading at Moscow Exchange
22:04
Ukraine Peace Summit turns hard on Russia. How leaders amended the final decision under criticism
22:03
IOC denies information on admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to Olympics
21:56
Russian FPV drones target Kupiansk, wounding man – photo
21:56
Ukraine to receive 152-mm shells worth €350 million from Netherlands
21:55
OPINIONHow Russia's economic lobby in the European Union works
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: