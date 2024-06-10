Dutch defence minister arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – photo

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal reported that a meeting with Ollongren took place in Kyiv, during which he thanked the Netherlands "for their support in strengthening Ukraine's air defence".

Kajsa Ollongren and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on Facebook

Quote from Denys Shmyhal: "I praised the Dutch-led initiative to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems in collaboration with partners. We are also looking forward to the quickest possible delivery of the F-16 aircraft, which will help protect [Ukrainian] people and infrastructure," he added.

The parties also discussed joint defence production, technology exchange, the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Kajsa Ollongren is known to be among the officials who called for restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons to be lifted.

Later, she stressed that her country would allow Ukraine to use the F-16 fighter jets the Netherlands will supply, including for strikes on targets in Russia.

