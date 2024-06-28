All Sections
Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 June 2024, 11:37
A Russian Su-25 jet has been destroyed. Stock photo: Ukraine’s National Guard

Soldiers serving in the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) have shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft conducting a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: NGU press service; Ukraine's Interior Ministry on Telegram

Details: The NGU told Ukrainska Pravda that the event occurred on 23 June.

A unit from the 31st Brigade of the NGU successfully used an Igla man-portable air defence missile system to accurately engage the Russian aircraft.

The NGU troops moved to their defensive positions in Donetsk Oblast, which they have been holding since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They spotted a Russian Su-25, also known as Grach (NATO reporting name Frogfoot), on a combat mission. With an accurate shot, they successfully brought down the aircraft.

Background: A report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 28 June stated that a Russian warplane had been destroyed without providing further details.

