Ukrainian defenders down all 10 Shahed attack drones Russia launched overnight

Ukrainian forces destroyed all 10 Russian Shahed attack drones that were attacking Ukraine on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

Details: Oleshchuk said that on the night of 28-29 June, the Russians targeted Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems of Ukraine’s Air Force, all 10 Shahed drones were shot down within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts."

Support UP or become our patron!