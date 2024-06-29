All Sections
Ukrainian defenders down all 10 Shahed attack drones Russia launched overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 07:06
Ukrainian defenders down all 10 Shahed attack drones Russia launched overnight
Ukrainian forces destroyed all 10 Russian Shahed attack drones that were attacking Ukraine on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

Details: Oleshchuk said that on the night of 28-29 June, the Russians targeted Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems of Ukraine’s Air Force, all 10 Shahed drones were shot down within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts."

