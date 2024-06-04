All Sections
Russians to send teenagers from Ukrainian occupied territories to military camps

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 00:54
Russians to send teenagers from Ukrainian occupied territories to military camps
Children at the “Russians are changing the world” military patriotic festival in Saint Petersburg. Photo: Getty images

Over 2,500 13-17 year old children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts will undergo military training in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Russia started actively opening so-called "warrior" military-sports camps last summer, where teenagers are trained for future participation in combat operations upon reaching adulthood.

The NRC reported that local collaborators independently select candidates for such training. They primarily focus on the child’s physical development and then actively engage in psychological processing of the future soldier. 

The Russians have also opened branches of such military camps in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Quote: "Such actions of the Russian occupation authorities contradict international norms and standards in the field of education. The involvement of minors in such activities violates their right to non-interference in the war and to protection from military use." 

Subjects: occupationwar
