Russian base in Kherson Oblast was struck – photo

The occupied village of Malokakhovka. Photo: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, has reported that a Russian base in the occupied village of Malokakhovka (Kherson Oblast) was struck.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote: "Malokakhovka. A base belonging to the invaders has been hit".

Details: Andriushchenko added that the strike caused a detonation and a large-scale fire in the occupied village.

A rising column of smoke. Photo: Andriushchenko on Telegram

