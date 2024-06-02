All Sections
Russian base in Kherson Oblast was struck – photo

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 00:30
The occupied village of Malokakhovka. Photo: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, has reported that a Russian base in the occupied village of Malokakhovka (Kherson Oblast) was struck.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote: "Malokakhovka. A base belonging to the invaders has been hit".

Details: Andriushchenko added that the strike caused a detonation and a large-scale fire in the occupied village.

 
A rising column of smoke. 
Photo: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Subjects: Kherson Oblastoccupationwar
