Russian base in Kherson Oblast was struck – photo
Sunday, 2 June 2024, 00:30
Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, has reported that a Russian base in the occupied village of Malokakhovka (Kherson Oblast) was struck.
Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram
Quote: "Malokakhovka. A base belonging to the invaders has been hit".
Advertisement:
Details: Andriushchenko added that the strike caused a detonation and a large-scale fire in the occupied village.
Support UP or become our patron!