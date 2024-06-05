All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Air Force downs 22 out of 27 Russian Shahed drones

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 June 2024, 07:46
Ukraine's Air Force downs 22 out of 27 Russian Shahed drones
Repelling an air attack. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 June, and Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 22 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, 22 Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the vicinity of the Russian city of Kursk and from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Air Force's anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units, as well as the Ukrainian Defence Forces' mobile fire groups, were involved in repelling the air attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Shahed drone
Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight
Fire breaks out at critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia due to Russian drone attack
Ukraine's Air Force downs 7 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: