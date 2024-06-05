Ukraine's Air Force downs 22 out of 27 Russian Shahed drones

Repelling an air attack. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 June, and Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 22 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, 22 Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the vicinity of the Russian city of Kursk and from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Air Force's anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units, as well as the Ukrainian Defence Forces' mobile fire groups, were involved in repelling the air attack.

