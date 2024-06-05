Ukraine's Air Force downs 22 out of 27 Russian Shahed drones
Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 07:46
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 June, and Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 22 drones.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, 22 Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava oblasts."
Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the vicinity of the Russian city of Kursk and from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The Ukrainian Air Force's anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units, as well as the Ukrainian Defence Forces' mobile fire groups, were involved in repelling the air attack.
