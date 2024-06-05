All Sections
Lithuania to allocate nearly €10 million for rehabilitation of Ukrainian military

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 15:50
The Lithuanian government, in a meeting on Wednesday, decided to allocate €12.7 million for projects and programs related to the reconstruction of Ukraine and the rehabilitation of military personnel.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi

In particular, €2.7 million is planned for the funding and implementation of the Renovation and Restoration of the Zelenyi Hai School project in Mykolaiv. Half of the sum will be allocated from the state budget appropriations of the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund, and the other half from the contribution of a targeted partner. 

The planned duration of the project is 18 months.

Additionally, €10 million is planned for the funding and implementation of the Rehabilitation and Reintegration of the Wounded and Victims of the War in Ukraine program. 

The funds are allocated as follows:

  • Up to €2.5 million for the reconstruction of the spinal cord injury rehabilitation centre at the Dnipro State University Hospital;
  • Up to €5.6 million for the reconstruction of the Unbroken ward of the Lviv Rehabilitation Center in the village of Briukhovychi;
  • Up to €1.9 million for institutions and organisations engaged in rehabilitation and reintegration services, to strengthen and develop these services, as well as for administrative expenses of these projects.

The planned duration of the program is 24 months.

Background: 

  • Last week, the Lithuanian government decided to allocate €5 million for the reconstruction of schools and kindergartens in Ukraine.
  • In addition, the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of €13.5 million for the purchase of air surveillance radars, which will be delivered to the air defence coalition led by Germany to support Ukraine, on 29 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

