Zelenskyy arrives in France to commemorate Allied landing in Normandy – video, photo

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 6 June 2024, 14:29
Zelenskyy arrives in France to commemorate Allied landing in Normandy – video, photo
Screenshot from video Twitter (X)

A plane with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed at the airport in the Normandy city of Caen, France, on Thursday.

Source: Ouest France; Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

The publication has posted a photo showing Zelenskyy's plane.

In France, Zelenskyy will participate in events dedicated to the Normandy landings during World War II. He has arrived in France with his wife, Olena.

Updated: The Ukrainian president has confirmed his arrival in Normandy. In his tweets, Zelenskyy noted that he has important meetings and events planned.

Quote: "We will also be honoured to participate in a special event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. This event and day serve as a reminder of the courage and determination demonstrated in the pursuit of freedom and democracy. Allies defended Europe's freedom then, and Ukrainians do so now. Unity prevailed then, and true unity can prevail today," Zelenskyy added.

He will also meet with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. The day after the events in Normandy, Zelenskyy is expected in Paris

Zelenskyy will also meet with Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and they will visit the facilities of the KNDS defence group near Paris, where artillery ammunition is manufactured.

The visit programme also includes an address by Zelenskyy to the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, and talks with its president, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who visited Ukraine in March.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the G7 conference in Italy from 13 to 15 June.

Subjects: ZelenskyyFrance
