Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden has announced that he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington this week and, together with allies, will announce "new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defence".

Source: Biden's statement on the White House website

Details: Biden said the Russian missile strikes on Monday, 8 July, which killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians and damaged Kyiv's largest children's hospital, are a horrific reminder of Russia's brutality.

Advertisement:

He emphasised the importance of the world continuing to support Ukraine at this critical moment and not ignoring Russian aggression.

Quote: "This week, I will be welcoming President Zelenskyy and NATO leaders to Washington D.C., and I will be meeting with President Zelenskyy to make clear our support for Ukraine is unshakeable. Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine."

Background:

Advertisement:

On 8 July, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv struck the grounds of the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt. One of the buildings has been damaged, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to local officials, as of 14:30 on 8 July, two adults had been killed in the attack, along with 16 other people injured, including seven children.

The Ukrainian Security Service asserted that Russia's attack on the national children's specialist hospital Okhmatdyt was a war crime and has begun criminal proceedings into it. They said the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to strike the medical facilities.

Ukraine's Ministry of Health has launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on Monday 8 July. The strike killed two people.

This link allows you to transfer funds to the Okhmatdyt Foundation.

Support UP or become our patron!