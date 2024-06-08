Nuclear power plant unit put back into operation may improve energy situation in Ukraine

A 1,000 MW unit at one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants (NPPs) has been put back into operation after planned maintenance. Earlier, Ukrenergo’s chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that an additional unit at the nuclear power plant will briefly improve the energy system's situation.

Source: Ministry of Energy's press service

At one Ukrainian NPP, the planned repair of one of its units was completed 10 days earlier than planned. It has been put into operation, which will increase the power system's capacity by 1,000 MW.

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of Ukrenergo, told a Ukrainska Pravda talk show that an additional unit at the NPP will be put into operation on the night of 7-8 June, which would briefly improve the situation in the power system.

Electricity shortages are expected to continue in the evenings.

Why this is important: Due to the Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine, and in particular on thermal power plants, there is an insufficient amount of power in Ukraine to ensure its continuous supply. To that end, Ukrenergo has imposed power outage schedules in all oblasts of the country.

Background: On Saturday, 8 June, power outage schedules will be in effect from 00:00 to 05:00 and from 16:00 to 24:00.

