Telegram encounters severe glitch

On Saturday night, the Telegram messenger app encountered a serious failure.

Source: Downdetector

Screenshot: Downdetector

Details: The website reports that the failure is being observed in different countries worldwide.

72% of users who have reported problems have difficulty connecting to the social network's servers, 26% complain about the app's performance, and 2% cannot log in to their accounts.

Update: As of 23:00 (Kyiv time), the work of the messenger app was restored.

