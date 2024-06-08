All Sections
Telegram encounters severe glitch

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 June 2024, 22:41
On Saturday night, the Telegram messenger app encountered a serious failure.

Source: Downdetector

Screenshot: Downdetector

Details: The website reports that the failure is being observed in different countries worldwide.

72% of users who have reported problems have difficulty connecting to the social network's servers, 26% complain about the app's performance, and 2% cannot log in to their accounts.

Update: As of 23:00 (Kyiv time), the work of the messenger app was restored.

