Two Russian regions experience problems with power supply

Drone attacks caused energy supply problems in Voronezh and Kursk oblasts.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: According to the report, over 20,000 individuals in four locations of Voronezh have been left without electricity. They are referring to the residents of Lysinsky, Ostrog, Kantemirovsky, and Kamensky districts.

The reports say there may be an electricity deficit owing to technological violations on power lines in neighbouring districts in Kursk Oblast.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, on the night of 30 June - 1 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted three Russian regions: Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts. The attack was carried out with 36 drones. Drones also targeted Voronezh Oblast a day earlier.

Background: About 90% of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, including the cities of Belgorod and Stary Oskol, is currently without electricity. Traffic lights are not functioning, and there are internet connection issues in the oblast.

