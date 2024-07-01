"External influence on energy facility": Russia's Belgorod Oblast experiences power outages

About 90% of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, including the cities of Belgorod and Stary Oskol, is currently without electricity. Traffic lights are not functioning, and there are internet issues in the oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: The message reads that residents of the city of Belgorod and Belgorod district can also expect to have problems with buses on 1 July. The passenger transport operator reported that delays and disruptions in public transport are expected due to partial power outages.

Advertisement:

"According to the official statement, the reason for the power outage in Belgorod Oblast was 'external influence on the energy facility'. Information from open sources indicates the blackout occurred as a result of simultaneous drone attacks and the detonation of improvised explosive devices at a substation," the press office reported.

Support UP or become our patron!