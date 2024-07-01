"External influence on energy facility": Russia's Belgorod Oblast experiences power outages
About 90% of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, including the cities of Belgorod and Stary Oskol, is currently without electricity. Traffic lights are not functioning, and there are internet issues in the oblast.
Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry
Details: The message reads that residents of the city of Belgorod and Belgorod district can also expect to have problems with buses on 1 July. The passenger transport operator reported that delays and disruptions in public transport are expected due to partial power outages.
"According to the official statement, the reason for the power outage in Belgorod Oblast was 'external influence on the energy facility'. Information from open sources indicates the blackout occurred as a result of simultaneous drone attacks and the detonation of improvised explosive devices at a substation," the press office reported.
Support UP or become our patron!