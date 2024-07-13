Belarus prepares "false flag operations" in border zone with Ukraine – National Resistance Center

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has received information that Belarusian security agencies are preparing to conduct so-called false flag operations in the border zone with Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "They are planning to resort to provocations, which they will successfully prevent themselves in order to show their Chinese counterparts their capabilities."

Advertisement:

Details: The NRC also reported that earlier, Vladimir Kuprianyuk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, had announced the threat of preparation and conduct of armed provocations on Belarusian territory "in the context of the increasing presence of special forces, mercenaries and various volunteer groups in the border areas".

According to Ukrainian security forces, this statement was intended to prepare the information field for Belarus to conduct its own provocations, as it would be extremely beneficial for Belarus in the context of its accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the first joint anti-terrorist exercises to demonstrate the capabilities of its security agencies to respond to threats.

Accordingly, Belarusian security forces plan to "successfully suppress armed provocations" along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, after which they will attempt to blame Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

After Belarus' State Border Committee reported that it was seeing an increase in the number of Ukrainian troops on the border, Ukraine’s border guards emphasised that the defence forces are protecting sovereign territory from the aggressor and there is no provocation in doing so.

On 6 July, it was reported that the Chinese military had arrived in Belarus to engage in joint counter-terrorism drills.

Commenting on the military exercises conducted by China and Belarus near the border with Poland, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that such actions demonstrate how authoritarian regimes are strengthening their ties. Therefore, it is crucial that the Allies also move closer to their partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

On 12 July, a Chinese military delegation from the Joint Logistics Support Forces of the Chinese Army arrived in Belarus to discuss cooperation in logistics.

Support UP or become our patron!