Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast: 5 railway workers injured

Five railway workers are among the 22 civilians injured in the Russian attack on the village of Budy, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Ukrzaliznytsia (the Ukrainian Railways)

Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "The terrorist country has struck railway facilities and rolling stock in Kharkiv Oblast today.

Advertisement:

Sadly, early reports indicate that five railway workers have been injured: a driver, a station manager, a station duty officer, a senior railway foreman and a shunting operator. Three of the railway workers have been taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds and concussion, and two more received medical treatment on the spot.

The railway wagons have been damaged, and the fires caused by the enemy strike were promptly contained."

Details: Syniehubov added that five railway workers had been injured in the Russian attack on Budy.

Advertisement:

The official confirmed that one of the two fatalities was Artem Kostyria, Head of the Kharkiv District Department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

A total of 22 people have been injured: 16 men and 6 women aged 14 to 81. Two people are in a serious condition, 13 are in a moderate condition, and the rest are in a mild condition.

Syniehubov stressed that the Russians deliberately delivered two strikes within half an hour of each other when all the relevant services were already on the spot.

Background: On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the village of Budy in Kharkiv district twice. The latest information indicates that 2 people have been killed and 22 injured in the Russian strikes. At least one child is known to be among the injured.

Support UP or become our patron!