Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Early reports indicate that Russian troops fired two Iskander-M missiles on the village of Budy in Kharkiv Oblast. The strike killed two people and injured 23, including a 14-year-old girl.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 13 July, at about 15:40, the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on a railway station in the village of Budy, Kharkiv Oblast. After the [emergency] services arrived, Russian troops used the double-tap strike tactic and fired a[nother] missile at exactly the same location.

Advertisement:

The head of the Kharkiv District Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Region and a police officer of the Patrol Police Response Unit [...] of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast were killed.

23 people, including a 14-year-old girl, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The attacks damaged railway infrastructure facilities, residential buildings and cars.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The prosecutor's office further stated that according to early reports, the Russian Armed Forces hit the village with two Iskander-M missiles.

Background:

On Saturday afternoon, Russian troops struck twice at the village of Budy in Kharkiv district. Earlier, it was reported that two people had been killed and 22 injured in the strikes.

The attack killed Artem Kostyria, head of the Kharkiv District Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, and Oleksii Koshchii, a police officer in the patrol police response sector of the Kharkiv District Police Department.

Five railway workers were among the injured.

Support UP or become our patron!