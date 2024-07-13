Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
Early reports indicate that Russian troops fired two Iskander-M missiles on the village of Budy in Kharkiv Oblast. The strike killed two people and injured 23, including a 14-year-old girl.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "On 13 July, at about 15:40, the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on a railway station in the village of Budy, Kharkiv Oblast. After the [emergency] services arrived, Russian troops used the double-tap strike tactic and fired a[nother] missile at exactly the same location.
The head of the Kharkiv District Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Region and a police officer of the Patrol Police Response Unit [...] of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast were killed.
23 people, including a 14-year-old girl, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."
Details: The attacks damaged railway infrastructure facilities, residential buildings and cars.
The prosecutor's office further stated that according to early reports, the Russian Armed Forces hit the village with two Iskander-M missiles.
Background:
- On Saturday afternoon, Russian troops struck twice at the village of Budy in Kharkiv district. Earlier, it was reported that two people had been killed and 22 injured in the strikes.
- The attack killed Artem Kostyria, head of the Kharkiv District Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, and Oleksii Koshchii, a police officer in the patrol police response sector of the Kharkiv District Police Department.
- Five railway workers were among the injured.
