Russian attack on village near Kharkiv: 2 civilians killed, 22 injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 17:06
The village of Budy in the Kharkiv district. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian forces struck the village of Budy in the Kharkiv district on Saturday afternoon, 13 July, leaving civilians dead and injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: At around 15:40, Suspilne reported that an explosion had occurred in Kharkiv during a large-scale air raid.

Later, Syniehubov reported that the Russians had attacked the village of Budy in the Kharkiv district.

A man, 24, sustained shrapnel injuries. The site of the hit is being inspected.

Suspilne reported a second explosion in Kharkiv at 16:12, its aftermath is currently unknown.

Updated: At 16:64, Syniehubov reported that the Russians landed anotger strike, which caused civilians to suffer injuries. The number of wounded is being ascertained.

Later, the official added that a civilian had been killed in the attack.

At 17:18, Syniehubov reported that one person had been killed and 16 injured in the Russian attack on Budy.

Nine people, including one child, have been taken to hospital.

"The number of casualties has increased after the area was struck once again. An ambulance that responded to the call has also been damaged. The information is being gathered," the official stressed.

At 17:42, Syniehubov reported that the death toll had risen to 2 and the number of injured to 22.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
