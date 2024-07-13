All Sections
Chief of Kharkiv district emergency workers killed in Russian attack

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 18:42
Chief of Kharkiv district emergency workers killed in Russian attack
Ukrainian emergency workers. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Artem Kostyria, Head of the Kharkiv District Department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Budy, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv City Council, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Terekhov: "The work of emergency workers is always fraught with danger, especially now when the terrorist state is systematically and ruthlessly destroying the Ukrainian nation.

Today, Artem Kostyria has been killed by Russian invaders during the repeated attack on the village of Budy. The terrorists cynically and deliberately launched the attack when all services arrived at the scene."

Background: On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the village of Budy in Kharkiv district twice. The latest information indicates that 2 people have been killed and 22 injured in the Russian strikes. At least one child is known to be among the injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of injured had increased after the village was bombarded again. An ambulance that responded to a call has also been damaged.

