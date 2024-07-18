All Sections
Russian officials fail to coordinate their statements on Okhmatdyt children's hospital at UN

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 18 July 2024, 03:01
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov for Ukrainska Pravda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov failed to coordinate his propaganda narratives about the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on 8 July with those used by the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, resulting in them issuing different contradictory versions of the story regarding the attack.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative at the UN, on X (Twitter)

Source: Kyslytsia said Lavrov's version, which stated that it was indeed a Russian missile whose fragments hit Okhmatdyt, was presented at the UN on 17 July. This did not match Nebenzya's statement at the UN Security Council on 9 July.

Kyslytsia recalled that Nebenzya said: "In videos posted by Ukrainian users, it’s clearly seen how one after another, without any interference, five rockets of the Russian Air Force strike the factory. Also, it's clearly seen that, without any interference, a single rocket hits the Children's Hospital, a rocket of the Air Defence of Ukraine. It's impossible to mistake it due to the easily recognisable rocket fin assembly and other characteristics."

Meanwhile, Lavrov stated on Wednesday, 10 July: "Recently, when we struck military and also energy infrastructure in Ukraine related to the military bloc, one of these missiles was shot down by Ukrainian air defences… and the debris from this missile fell on Okhmatdyt".

Commenting on these discrepancies, Kyslytsia wrote that he had "advised Nebenzya to call his boss in Moscow more often and check his lies in New York with him" back in February 2022 at Security Council meetings.

Background:

  • The Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. One of the buildings was destroyed. 
  • The Kyiv authorities reported that two adults had been killed and 32 injured.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has defined Russia's attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv as a war crime and initiated criminal proceedings into the matter. Early reports from SSU investigators indicate the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to attack the medical facility.

