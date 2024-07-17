Germany to provide €10 million to rebuild Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development will allocate €10 million for the rebuilding of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital damaged by a Russian missile on 8 July.

Source: European Pravda citing a Rheinische Post interview with Svenja Schulze, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development

Quote: "The destruction of the children's hospital shows how ruthlessly and inhumanely Russia is waging this war of aggression... We must not and will not accept that this place of treatment for children with cancer in Ukraine no longer exists. We have offered the Ukrainian government support in rebuilding the hospital so that children can quickly receive the necessary treatment again."

Details: This funding, along with contributions from other sponsors and donors, will be used to restore the hospital's operations and prepare it for winter. It includes repairs and maintenance of facades and medical facilities and ensuring electricity and heating supply.

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, thanked Germany for its assistance.

He noted that Russia has completely destroyed over 210 medical facilities in Ukraine and seriously damaged more than 1,600 since February 2022.

Background:

Recently, Lithuania donated €1 million for the rebuilding of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

Rémi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation in Ukraine, stated that the EU will help Ukraine rebuild the Okhmatdyt hospital.

In addition, Sweden is preparing to allocate an additional 5 million Swedish kronor (over US$470,000) as urgent humanitarian aid for those affected by the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

