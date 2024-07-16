All Sections
Moldovan children were in Kyiv's Okhmatdyt hospital during Russian missile attack

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 16 July 2024, 21:05
Moldovan children were in Kyiv's Okhmatdyt hospital during Russian missile attack
Cristina Gerasimov during a visit to the Okhmatdyt hospital building destroyed by the Russians

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Cristina Gerasimov, who paid a visit to Kyiv, has said that children from Moldova were in the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital during the Russian missile attack on 8 July.

Source: Gerasimov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During her visit to Kyiv, Gerasimov visited the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike.

"The Russian missile completely destroyed the intensive care unit; 24 units were damaged in total... At that moment, there were more than 600 patients in the hospital, children suffering from incurable diseases – in particular, children from Moldova, one of whom was on the operating table at the time of the attack.

Fortunately, the child survived and is still under medical supervision," Gerasimov wrote.

"This attack is a horrific example of the cynicism of those who do not hold anything dear anymore, even the lives of innocent children. The atrocities against all Ukrainians must stop," the Moldovan deputy prime minister added.

Background:

  • Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration arrived in Kyiv on 15 July and met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olha Stefanishyna.
  • Gerasimov will be Moldova's chief negotiator in the EU membership negotiations, just as Stefanishyna is for Ukraine.

Subjects: Moldovachildrenmissile strikewar
