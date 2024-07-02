Ukraine's foreign minister discusses NATO summit and arms supplies with UK counterpart 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his UK counterpart, David Cameron, have discussed a number of defence-related topics.

Details: Kuleba said the two ministers had discussed the continued implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula, preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington, and weapon deliveries to Ukraine.

Kuleba expressed gratitude to his British counterpart for his support, joint efforts and achievements.

Quote: "We both believe that the Ukrainian-UK partnership is on a roll and will only grow stronger."

Earlier, the media reported that discussions continue among members of the North Atlantic Alliance on how strong the wording of the decision at NATO’s Washington summit on Ukraine's future membership should be.

CNN sources report that the US and Germany propose to include wording about Ukraine having a "bridge" to NATO membership in the Summit’s decision – similar wording was included in the recently signed US-Ukrainian security agreement.

Meanwhile, the UK and some Central and Eastern European countries are backing the wording used by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about Ukraine’s "irreversible path" to the Alliance.

Earlier, Julianne Smith, US ambassador to NATO, stated that important changes in the wording regarding Ukraine's membership prospects would be made at the upcoming meeting of NATO leaders in Washington.

The Ukrainian government hopes that the summit’s decision will contain a specific position on the irreversibility of Ukraine’s membership.

