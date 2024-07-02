All Sections
Economichna PravdaTuesday, 2 July 2024, 20:27
Ukraine doing all it can to boost electricity imports from the EU – Zelenskyy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian government is currently in the process of obtaining approval from the European Union to increase electricity imports to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The Prime Minister reported on defensive measures for energy facilities: active defence, electronic warfare and everything else. He also reported on reconstruction and our work with European partners to expand electricity imports to Ukraine. We are now consuming the full volume of imports agreed with the EU, and I am grateful to all our neighbours for this assistance."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the government is doing everything it can to increase these imports, and this has to be a European decision.

"Our government officials are working on the respective approval [from the European Union]," the president said.

