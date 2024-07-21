Poland urges EU to strengthen ties with US to counter Russian disinformation

Poland is calling on the European Union to initiate a campaign in the United States to raise awareness of the importance of joint relations.

Source: a paper prepared for a meeting of EU foreign ministers, seen by Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the paper, Poland calls for positive action to be taken before the US presidential election on 5 November to counter Russian disinformation aimed at sowing division between the EU and Washington.

"At this critical moment in history, it is imperative that we collectively take swift and robust action to strengthen the transatlantic relations through strategic communication about the EU in the US," Reuters quoted the document as saying.

Poland noted that this means expanding the scope of the EU's work to debunk Russian disinformation and launching campaigns that give a clear picture of "where Europe stands today and about the benefits of diplomacy, collective security and open society."

"We should expect much more is to come, as eroding support for Ukraine remains Russia's top priority. We need to remind the American public, especially the younger generation of the deliverables our decades-long partnership has brought to the US economy," the paper says.

Poland reported that it has been the target of numerous Russian attempts to destabilise and interfere in its elections due to its role in providing military support to neighbouring Ukraine.

Background:

On 12 July, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen noted that European countries have recently been subjected to various hybrid attacks with a Russian trail and believes that the reaction of Western countries is "too polite".

On 10 July, a senior NATO official told the media that he believed a NATO member could invoke Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty to seek protection from allies in response to Russia's hybrid operations and cyberattacks.

