Russians strike Odesa Oblast, targeting civilian facilities – photos
Monday, 22 July 2024, 20:51
The Russians struck Odesa Oblast on the afternoon of 22 July, damaging various facilities.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The façade of an administrative building was partially destroyed as a result of a strike. The buildings of a private company, storages and civilian vehicles were damaged as well."
Details: Kiper stated that no people were killed or injured.
