Russians strike Odesa Oblast, targeting civilian facilities – photos

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on 22 July. Photo: Oleh Kiper

The Russians struck Odesa Oblast on the afternoon of 22 July, damaging various facilities.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The façade of an administrative building was partially destroyed as a result of a strike. The buildings of a private company, storages and civilian vehicles were damaged as well."

Details: Kiper stated that no people were killed or injured.

