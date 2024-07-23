Biden delegates authority over Ukraine support act to US Treasury and State Departments

US President Joe Biden has delegated his authority over the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act to the heads of the US Departments of Treasury and State.

Source: White House memorandum

Details: The memorandum says that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been given the authority "vested in the president" by a number of provisions of the law.

This refers to the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act.

In particular, it concerns the possibility of seizing frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine.

Previously: The White House announced that Biden had no intention of leaving office early after deciding not to run in the 2024 elections.

Background:

On the evening of 21 July (Kyiv time), US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the election race and endorsed the candidacy of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

The Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, responded with an insulting statement and said that Biden was "not fit" to hold the office of president.

Earlier, Trump's vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, hinted that if US President Joe Biden withdrew from the election, Trump was going to demand Biden’s early resignation.

