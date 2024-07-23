All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden delegates authority over Ukraine support act to US Treasury and State Departments

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 23 July 2024, 01:06
Biden delegates authority over Ukraine support act to US Treasury and State Departments
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has delegated his authority over the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act to the heads of the US Departments of Treasury and State.

Source: White House memorandum

Details: The memorandum says that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been given the authority "vested in the president" by a number of provisions of the law.

Advertisement:

This refers to the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act.

In particular, it concerns the possibility of seizing frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine.

Previously: The White House announced that Biden had no intention of leaving office early after deciding not to run in the 2024 elections.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the evening of 21 July (Kyiv time), US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the election race and endorsed the candidacy of his vice president, Kamala Harris.
  • The Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, responded with an insulting statement and said that Biden was "not fit" to hold the office of president.
  • Earlier, Trump's vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, hinted that if US President Joe Biden withdrew from the election, Trump was going to demand Biden’s early resignation. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USABidenaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
USA
Wife of former business partner of Ukrainian President’s Office head borrowed Russian money to buy house in US
US House Speaker believes Trump can end war in Ukraine with strength
Biden backs Kamala Harris as new Democratic presidential candidate
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: