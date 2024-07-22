Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit China for peace talks

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit China on 23-25 July at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The parties will share their views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations during the meetings and negotiations.

The main topic of discussion will be the finding of ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a sustainable and just peace.

