Photo of 18-year-old suspect in murder of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion made public

The suspected murderer of Iryna Farion. Photo: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainska Pravda has taken hold of a photo of the 18-year-old detainee who is suspected of murdering Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement

Details: Reportedly, the 18-year-old resident of the city of Dnipro came to Lviv by train and then left the city the same way after committing the murder.

He had been preparing for the murder since May.

Previously:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering linguist and former MP Iryna Farion was detained in the city of Dnipro.

According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.

Background:

An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July. Later that night, Farion died in hospital.

On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.

Ukraine’s National Police put a man who may be involved in Farion’s murder on the wanted list.

A funeral service for Farion was held in Lviv on 21 July.

Investigators believe that Farion’s murder was being planned for at least a month, and that the perpetrator may have had accomplices.

A video was shared on Russian Telegram channels, which claims to show Farion’s murder, and the "manifesto of an autonomous Ukrainian revolutionary racist" who assumes responsibility for her murder. Ukrainian law enforcement said it was analysing the video.

