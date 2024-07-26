Pentagon finds additional US$2 billion for weapons for Ukraine due to error in calculations

The Pentagon has found errors in its accounting calculations, which have allowed it to find an additional US$2 billion for weapons for Ukraine. The Pentagon has faced difficulties in accurately estimating the cost of military equipment sent to Ukraine due to unclear accounting definitions.

Details: The US Department of Defense said it had used "replacement value" instead of "depreciated value" to calculate billions in materiel sent to Ukraine in 2023, causing a US$6.2 billion miscalculation that was later used to send new aid.

Since then, another US$2 billion in overstated costs have been found, the Pentagon said.

Consequently, an additional US$2 billion worth of weapons may be sent to Ukraine.

The US Government Accountability Office said that the discrepancies in the report on the value of the aid provided were caused by the unclear definition of value in the Foreign Assistance Act and the lack of specific guidance on valuation for the US presidential administration.

Background:

The United States on 11 July confirmed the allocation of another US$225 million military aid package to Ukraine.

The United States also announced the allocation of US$2.2 billion to order Patriot missiles and NASAMS air defence systems from manufacturers.

