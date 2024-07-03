Ukrainian musician, writer and soldier Serhii Zhadan receives honorary doctorate at Ukrainian University in Munich

Ukrainian musician, writer and soldier Serhii Zhadan has received the honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy at the Ukrainian Free University (UFU) in Munich on Tuesday, 2 July.

Source: Zhadan on Instagram

Details: "I received a Doctor of Philosophy degree honoris causa from the Ukrainian Free University. I am sincerely grateful to UFU – it is a tremendous honour and responsibility. My appreciation extends to all who support national education," Zhadan said.

Zhadan was bestowed with the honorary degree for his contributions to developing Ukrainian culture and literature, his humanitarian efforts, and "for bearing witness to the devastating war in Ukraine and for his commitment to fighting for freedom and peace".

He was also congratulated by Vakhtang Kipiani, a journalist, historian and military officer. He emphasised that the Ukrainian Free University is an important academic centre: "Serhii Zhadan, a poet and soldier serving in the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Charter, has just been conferred an honorary doctorate of philosophy by the Ukrainian Free University in Munich. The UFU is one of Europe's most prominent educational and scientific centres. Congratulations to Dr Zhadan!"

In early June, Serhii Zhadan officially confirmed that he had joined the ranks of Ukraine's National Guard. At the same time, Yevhen Turchynov, a member of the Zhadan i Sobaky ("Zhadan and the Dogs") band, where Serhii is a lead singer, said he had decided to join Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

About the Ukrainian Free University

The Ukrainian Free University (UFU) is a private Ukrainian university located in Munich, Germany. It is the first higher education institution established by Ukrainians in emigration.

The university is one of Germany's oldest private educational institutions and the only Ukrainian-language educational institution outside Ukraine. It has 13 faculties: the Faculty of State and Economic Sciences (law, organisation and operation of businesses, political economy, management, political science); the Faculty of Philosophy (philosophy, comparative literature, pedagogy, psychology); and the Faculty of Ukrainian Studies (Ukrainian language and literature, history of Ukraine, history of Ukrainian art, history of the Ukrainian church).

It was founded in January 1921 in Vienna after the Bolsheviks seized power in Ukraine. At that time, the intelligentsia set out to educate young people and cultivate the Ukrainian academic community in exile.

Soon after, the institution was moved to Prague, and after World War II, it relocated to Munich.

Many prominent scholars in exile are associated with the institution's activities. Among them are Ukrainian historians Dmytro Doroshenko and Dmytro Antonovych, ethnographers Zenon Kuzelia and Viktor Petrov, philologists Yurii Shevelov, Ivan Ohiienko, Tamara Hundorova, and many others.

